Laurie Ann Hellwarth
Laurie Ann Hellwarth of Doylestown died Oct. 24, 2020. She was 51.

Laurie attended Council Rock High School in Newtown, and graduated from Philadelphia College of Textile & Science. Her life revolved around her son, family, friends, and country music.

She is survived by her beloved son, Brandon and her husband, Scott, her father, John and his wife Rita, her mother, Joan and spouse Ron, her siblings, John and Michael and their spouses, her step-siblings and spouses, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Private services will be held with immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/.

If you would like to donate by check, please write your check to Vibrant Emotional Health, Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
