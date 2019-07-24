|
|
Laurie Jayne Green passed away suddenly on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 57.
Born in Abington and raised in Trevose, Laurie was a 1979 graduate of Neshaminy High School. She had resided in Middletown Township for the past 37 years.
Laurie worked as a billing clerk with Treen Box and Pallet in Bensalem.
She was a huge Philly sports fan, enjoyed camping, trips to the beach, bowling and playing poker.
Laurie was the beloved wife of Randy for 37 years, and the devoted mother of Randi (Danielle), Ryan (Ellie) and Sara Jayne. She was the loving daughter of Nancy Tither, and sister of Michael Tither.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Tither, her brother, Joey, and sister, Wendy.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Laurie's life from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 24, 2019