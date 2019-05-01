|
|
LaVerne (Griffith) Zatlokovicz passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was 81.
Born March 2, 1938, in Philadelphia, she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in January 1956, then married her soulmate in November 1962. They moved to Levittown in 1967, where they raised their three children. She retired in 2012 as a bookkeeper for RE/MAX Properties after more than 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warner and Elizabeth (Golderer) Griffith; her loving husband, Joseph Zatlokovicz; her granddaughter, Stephanie Zatlokovicz; and her best friend, Elizabeth McCormick, who was like a sister to LaVerne.
A loving and devoted wife and mother, LaVerne's kind and generous soul will be deeply missed by her three children, David Zatlokovicz, Diana Delano, and Denise Battershell (Steve); her stepson, Robert Zatlokovicz; and her grandchildren, Jason Maxwell, Nichole Eason, Jessica Gregory, David Zatlokovicz Jr., Jennifer Ott, Joshua and Joseph Battershell, Stephanie Neuber and William Sprofkin. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren as well as her loving brother, Dennis Griffith and his wife Linda. LaVerne was also very grateful to have reconnected five years ago with her childhood best friend, Lillian Decker.
LaVerne spent many years being a part of and giving back to the community. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, a Sunday school teacher for St. Paul's Episcopal Church, a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America, ran the refreshment stand for Middletown Athletic Association, a Girl Scout Leader and then the Service Unit Director for the Oxford Valley Service Unit of Freedom Valley Girl Scouts. She did these to support her own children, and so many others.
LaVerne loved Tweety Bird, watching the Eagles and Phillies, was an avid Days of Our Lives fan for over 50 years, enjoyed crafting and painting ceramics, and above all else, loved days spent with her family.
She was the most generous, most loving and doting wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that any family could ever hope to have, and her absence will be felt by all who knew her.
LaVerne's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow in Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in LaVerne's name be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/.
The Zatlokovicz family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and aides at St. Mary's Medical Center in the CCU and step-down units, all of the therapists, nurses, aides and administration at Manor Care Rehab, and most importantly, the caring and compassionate staff of Heartland Hospice. Thank you for treating our mother like she was part of your family.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019