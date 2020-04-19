|
|
Lawrence Coulter Pollock died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Trenton, N.J., son of the late Mary Josephine (Palmer) and the Rev. Clifford Given Pollock, he had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County.
He was a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Mr. Pollock was self-employed for most of his life, but then enjoyed dispatching for Bucks County Transport until his retirement.
He loved fishing, camping, boating, and vacations in Vermont and Maine.
He was an Eastern Pennsylvania Soccer referee and was a member of the Langhorne Presbyterian Church where he was a member of the choir and an Elder.
Beloved husband of Sally (Buss) for 53 years, Mr. Pollock was the loving father of Mary Christine Neri (Roland), Catherine Lorraine Salamone (Jim) and Lawrence Scott Pollock (Sarah Gevo).
He is the devoted grandfather of Ryan, Katherine and Emma Neri, Lindsey and Michael Salamone and Charlotte and Samantha Pollock; dear brother of Judith Dent of Maine and the late Scott Pollock.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad or first responders of donor's choice.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020