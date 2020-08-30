1/
Lawrence Donald Klein
Lawrence D. "Larry" Klein died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home in Levittown, Pa. He was 82.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of Sydney and Edith Klein.

Larry completed his undergraduate degree at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y., and his graduate degree at Temple University in Philadelphia.

He was an educator, retiring from West Philadelphia High School after more than 30 years of teaching. He also was a U.S. Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He is survived by his wife and fellow adventurer for 33 years, Evelyn "Evey" Klein, his twin children, Pamela and Lance Klein (wife, Debbie), and his grandchildren, Mckenna and Dalton. He is also fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Larry was admired for his intellectual curiosity, his generous nature and his ever-present positive outlook. He was a steadfast supporter of the capabilities, talents, and dreams of everyone he knew, influencing their behaviors for the better and encouraging each to be brave and chart his own course.

A service of remembrance will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.

Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Bucks County Parks and Recreation, 901 Bridgetown Pike, Langhorne, PA 19047.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks,

Southampton

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
