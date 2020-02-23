|
|
Lawrence H. Graczyk of Levittown, Pa., passed away on Feb. 19, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 83.
Born and raised in Hazelton, Pa., he was a United States Army veteran in the infantry division.
He moved to Levittown in 1954. He was a retired Vocational Co-Op Coordinator for Bucks County Technical School.
Lawrence enjoyed the outdoors Hunting and Fishing; he had a love for history and was very mechanically inclined.
He was known for making the first production injection mold for a Dixie Cup dispenser, the M16 pistol grip and thread spoils.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Julie of 38 years.
Lawrence will be greatly missed by his children Frances Graczyk and her husband Rocky Haddock, Lawrence Graczyk Jr, James Graczyk and his wife Lisa, Ronald Graczyk and his wife Tanya, his grandchildren Dr. Andrew C. Graczyk and his wife Dr. Barbara Zemskova, Dr. Emily Graczyk, Andrew R. Graczyk and his wife Katy, Michael Graczyk and Lauren Graczyk.
He will also be greatly missed by his three great grandchildren and his long-time girlfriend Diane Achuff and her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol - Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057.
Interment will be 12 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St Gabriel Cemetery in Benton, PA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you have a drink to celebrate his life.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Bristol, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020