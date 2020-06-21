Lawrence Haydn Rees
On Sunday June 14, 2020 Lawrence H. Rees loving husband and father of four went home to be with the Lord. He was 85.

Lawrence was born in Brooklyn N.Y. to William and Elizabeth Rees. He earned his liberal arts degree from Eastern University and had a fulfilling career in the insurance industry.

Larry's passion had always been education which is what motivated him to teach and administrate in the Pennsylvania prison and rehabilitation system.

A competitor at heart Larry loved playing, watching, and competing in sports.

He will be missed by his wife of 62 years Gale, his children Wendy (Joe), Larry (Rita), Kim (Mike), Laurie (Mike), his grandchildren Bryn, Joseph(Jamie), Jordan, Callan, Maryl, Michael, Benjamin (Courtney), Olivia, Katie, Michael, and Abigale, his great grandchildren Haydn, Cooper, and Sebastian. His Brother Dave (Diana) and sister-in-law Barbara.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lenape Valley Church, New Britain, Pa., Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
