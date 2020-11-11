Lawrence J. DiEgidio Sr. passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 73, ending a long battle with heart disease.Son of the late John and Rose (Mariani) DiEgidio, he was preceded in death by his brother, John.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 47 years, Cheryl (Campanella), his daughter, Marjorie Paul and husband, Adam, of Lovettsville, Va., his son, Lawrence and wife, Heather (Houseknecht), of Willow Grove, granddaughter, Elaina DiEgidio, and two sisters, Margaret and Catherine.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside funeral service at noon on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Prosepectville, PA 19002.