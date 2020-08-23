Lawrence L. Arcioni of Lawrenceville entered into God's loving care Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Morris Hall Meadows in Lawrenceville. He was 94.Born in the Chambersburg section of Trenton, he was a lifelong long area resident. Larry, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a graduate of St. Joachim's Grammar School, Class of 1939, Trenton Catholic Boy's High School, Class of 1943, and Rider College where he studied Business Administration.He proudly served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and saw active service during the Korean War.Larry began his career with the State of New Jersey in 1945 as a clerk operating a staple machine with the Unemployment Compensation Commission. This was the beginning of a career in which Larry moved through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, and rising to Assistant Commissioner of Administration with the Department of Labor. Along the way, he served as an Assistant Collector of Delinquent Accounts, Executive Assistant to the Director of Workers Compensation, Assistant Director of Administration, Director of Administration and Assistant Commissioner of Administration. He held the distinction of being appointed to that position by both Democratic and Republican administrations.While rising up in the ranks, he was elected President of the New Jersey State Employees Association for six terms. During his tenure as President, the membership rose from 500 to 18,000 dues-paying members and represented over 31,000 state employees. He also was elected Trustee of the New Jersey Public Employees Retirement System. He served as President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration, Executive Council of the International Personnel Management Association, member of the State of New Jersey's Administrative Advisory and Review Board, member of the American Management Association and the Association of Government Accountants. He also served as an evaluator for President Reagan's Presidential Management Intern Program.After his retirement from the State of New Jersey in 1990, Larry founded and established a consulting firm. So that there would be no question as to identity, he named it "Arcioni Consulting Associates". Particular emphasis has been consulting for companies seeking private assistance in New Jersey solving labor law problems as well as for corporations seeking business in the New Jersey Public Sector. He was also on the arbitration panel of the New Jersey State Board of Mediation and the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission. Larry also served as a Trustee for the Health and Pension Plans for the Teamsters Local No. 35.Long active in Professional, Civic and Community Affairs, Larry has been the recipient of numerous as well-deserved awards for benevolent activities. He has twice been honored by the President of the Republic of Italy; having been a member of the Order of the Star of Solidarity with the rank of Cavaliere in 1975 and a member of the Order of Merit with the rank of Commendatore in 1982. Larry's intense involvement in the Italian- American community also included membership in the Cavaliere Society of Mercer County, the Boys' Town of Italy Committee, which designated him as Man of the Year in 1981, The Roman Society, Italian-American Sportsmen's Club, Italian-American National Hall of Fame. In 1989, he was the recipient of the Fermi Federation Achievement Award. He served as President of the George Pallettieri Home for the Aged and Treasurer of Roman Hall, Inc. Larry was also a long-time member of the Advisory of Board at Roma Bank and Investors Bank.He was a parishioner and trustee of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, belonging to the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Lawrence Council 7000. In addition to being well known at St. Ann's Parish, Larry is well known at Our Lady of the Angels Parish St. Joachim's Church in Chambersburg, the parish he grew up in and where he has remained faithful by participating in various church fund raisers.Larry was an avid golfer and fisherman; he and his late wife, Estelle, enjoyed trips to AC and vacationing in Marco Island, Fla. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. Larry has touched the lives of everyone he met and will always be remembered as the "prized" speaker and toastmaster for his keen sense of humor and sharp wit that filled his listening audience with laughter.Son of the late Lorenzo and Palmira (Pantaleoni) Arcioni, two sisters, Aida Rosetty and Constance Vannozzi and his loving bride of 63 years the late Estelle (Rybicki) Arcioni, he is survived by his children, Paula Arcioni and Lawrence A Arcioni and partner Joyce James; his sister-in-law, Virginia Kozlowski; his special friend, Janice Pincus; also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Ann's Church, 1253 Lawrenceville Rd, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.Due to the COVID-19 virus and gathering restrictions, funeral services and entombment will be held privately. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be announced at a later date.During this difficult time, we invite family and friends to express condolences or other words of comfort at the funeral home's Web site below.D'Errico Funeral Chapel,Hamilton, N.J.