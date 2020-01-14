Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Clark Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. Clark Sr. Obituary
Lawrence M. "Larry" Clark Sr. of Levittown passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia to Herbert and Anastasia (Kobelka) Clark, Larry was a 1958 graduate of Freeland High School. He spent much of his working life in drafting and mechanical design, retiring in 2004 from his position as a Mechanical Design Engineer at Lockheed Martin.

Larry and his beloved bride, Anna (Gondira), celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to her passing in early 2016. The couple moved to Lower Bucks County shortly after their wedding and were loyal parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Levittown for many years. In retirement the couple spent time traveling, enjoying time together in their garden and entertaining their grandchildren, Evelyn and Michael.

A man of many pursuits, Larry was in constant motion. Over the course of his life he was an accomplished fisherman, skeet shooter, golfer, dog trainer and artist. He spent the last several years proudly attending car shows and drag racing with his hot rods, a 1941 Ford and a 1954 Chevy pickup.

Larry is survived by his son, Lawrence M. Clark Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, his sister, Anastasia Rogola, and his brother, Matthew, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, his brothers, Harry, Stephen, Joseph, Michael and Mark, and a sister, Nadia Kasline.

Relatives and friends are invited for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054, followed by the Rite of Committal in Saint Mark Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours on Wednesday morning.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -