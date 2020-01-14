|
Lawrence M. "Larry" Clark Sr. of Levittown passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia to Herbert and Anastasia (Kobelka) Clark, Larry was a 1958 graduate of Freeland High School. He spent much of his working life in drafting and mechanical design, retiring in 2004 from his position as a Mechanical Design Engineer at Lockheed Martin.
Larry and his beloved bride, Anna (Gondira), celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to her passing in early 2016. The couple moved to Lower Bucks County shortly after their wedding and were loyal parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Levittown for many years. In retirement the couple spent time traveling, enjoying time together in their garden and entertaining their grandchildren, Evelyn and Michael.
A man of many pursuits, Larry was in constant motion. Over the course of his life he was an accomplished fisherman, skeet shooter, golfer, dog trainer and artist. He spent the last several years proudly attending car shows and drag racing with his hot rods, a 1941 Ford and a 1954 Chevy pickup.
Larry is survived by his son, Lawrence M. Clark Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, his sister, Anastasia Rogola, and his brother, Matthew, as well as several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, his brothers, Harry, Stephen, Joseph, Michael and Mark, and a sister, Nadia Kasline.
Relatives and friends are invited for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Pkwy., Levittown, PA 19054, followed by the Rite of Committal in Saint Mark Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours on Wednesday morning.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
