|
|
Lawrence T. Sein, Sr. of Bensalem passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Lawrence was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Bensalem for the last 43 years and was formerly of Philadelphia.
He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post #754 in Philadelphia.
Lawrence was also a very active parishioner at St. Ephrem's Parish belonging to the St. Ephrem Senior Citizens Club. He worked as a Post Master for the US Postal Service for 37 years.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Florence (Matecki). He will be sadly missed by his three loving children, Deborah Ann Ronan (Kenneth), Lawrence T., Jr. and John V. Sein. Lawrence is also survived by his brother: Robert Sein (Theresa); seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Marie Yerkes; Grandson's Frankie and Ryan and his brother, Martin Sein, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery.
Tomlinson Funeral Home
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020