|
|
Lawrence T. "Larry" Konyves of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was 76.
Born June 1, 1943 in Croydon, Pa., he was preceded by his parents, Alexander Sr. and Magdelina, his brother, Alexander Jr., and his son, Jeffrey Sr.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his sons, Larry II and his wife, Michele, Eric Sr. and his wife, Franny, Brian, and Jeremy and his wife, Stephanie. Larry I is also survived by his grandchildren, Larry III, Lauren, Jeffrey Jr., Jaryn, Eric Jr., Karley, and Alex.
Larry loved and dedicated his life to his family, which included his dog, Aspen. His many pastimes included playing and watching sports, cars, fishing, metal detecting, and most of all, helping people. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members.
A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020