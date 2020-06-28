Our Dad, Lee Boland Potts of Strasburg, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020.Lee was one of five children born to the late Joseph and Jean (Clayton) Potts, along with his brother, Rine, and sisters, Jean, Carol and Judy.Dad was first and foremost a man of God who prayed with us as we grew up, and for us daily as we became adults and began our lives away from home. He was a man of great integrity who always kept his word and modeled hard work, telling the truth, and honoring commitments. He also was an amazing and gifted gardener, and loved creating a wildlife habitat on his Main Street property.Dad grew up in Philadelphia, and married the love of his life, Diane, on July 1, 1961. Together they raised us in Bucks County, Pa., and always invested in our interests which ranged from photography to 4-H Club to our church's 'Boys Brigade' and 'Pioneer Girls,' fishing, day trips to Long Beach Island and Lancaster County, and he clocked MANY hours of driving and waiting for us when we began to work part-time jobs as teens, and courageously taught each of us how to drive!For many years, Dad was a printer and usually had to work on Saturdays, but we do remember that when we had an extra-special event that fell on a Saturday, he began trying weeks ahead to find someone to cover his shift so he could be there for us. After he retired from being a printer, Dad began working hard at another venture, which was Kitchen Tune-up.Mom and Dad moved to Strasburg in 2003 and quickly became part of the community, including becoming members of Grace Community Church - Willow Street, Dad serving on the Boro Council, and as a fire-policeman. They opened a shop at The Green Dragon called, "Books, Books, Books, Books, Books," which they owned for five years. Though the days were long, they enjoyed making many friends with other shop owners and loyal customers.As his children, we have many great memories from our childhood and teen years, and are so thankful for a father who loved us and our Mom so well, and taught us about the love of Jesus and His saving grace from when we were babies. We recognize what a great and rare gift this is, and we honor our Dad, and praise the Lord for the impact he had on those around him for 80 years.We were able to hold a small family graveside service (despite current restrictions), singing his favorite song, "In the Garden."With much love and deep respect,Lee-William Potts (Loraine), Jonathan Potts, and Laurie Handzlik (Mark), along with grandchildren Abigail, Nick, Kathryn and Andrew Potts and Zach (Brandi), Josh, Ben and Casey Handzlik.For online condolences, visit the funeral home's web site below.Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory,Strasburg, Pa.