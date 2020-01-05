|
Lee J. Riley of Levittown died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital Bucks County. He was 69.
Born in Philadelphia, Lee had been a life-long resident of Levittown, and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1968. He attended Bucks County Community College where he studied mechanical drafting.
He spent most of his adult life working as a contractor and was the owner of Riley Remodeling. Lee was a gifted craftsman who loved working with his hands. He also was an avid fisherman and golfer.
Lee was the son of the late Leo and Ann Riley.
He was the loving partner of the late Val Harris, and former husband of Cheryl Donahey. He was the stepfather of Krista Donahey-Vo and Megan Donahey. Lee was the brother of Barbara McDonough (Jim), Susan Peterson (Mark), Bryan Riley (Leslie), the late Joanne Pitcherello (Larry), and the late Robert Riley. He was a devoted uncle of Christopher and Martin Pitcherello; Lori Reising; Brian, Kevin and Michael McDonough; and Christopher and Ryan Peterson. He also will be missed by many great nieces and nephews, extended family and many life-long friends.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020