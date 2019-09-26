Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish, All Saints Church
502 High St.
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Beverly National Cemetery
916 Bridgeboro Rd.
Beverly, NJ
View Map
Resources
Lenvel N. Morrison Obituary
Whatever good things we build end up building us.



Lenvel N. "Len" Morrison was a steadfast foundation of loyalty. He built his family with faith, his career with tenacity and defended our ideas of American freedoms with fidelity. Len was a fan of fond memories and simple life in those old time TV shows. He enjoyed spending his days with his wife, tending to his vegetable garden, and tooling around the Church.

On our day of rest, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, the good old days became fond memories. After 98 years, we were separated by death and connected by love. Len had been turned over from our time together to eternity at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. Thanks and praise for the days... neath the sun, neath the stars, neath the sky, as I go, this we know God is nigh.

Mr. Morrison was born in Huntington, W.Va., where his formative years were shaped. He was the seventh of nine children born to Milton and Cynthia (Cremeans) Morrison. There are times when we make history and there are times when history makes us. Len contributed to the manpower of our great nation as a Corporal and First Gunner in the U.S. Army during World War II when the 4th "Ivy" Infantry assaulted the northern coast of German-held France during the Normandy landings on "D-Day." He was a soft heart who never talked about his experiences there but held those memories in his tears.

Following his honorable discharge, Len had entered a carpenter's apprenticeship with Local 255 (Formerly Local 1489) in Hammonton, where he made a 40-year career until his retirement in 1987. Mr. Morrison married his "Honey" and took root in the Makucha family home in Burlington City to start their own family.

Love is patient, love is kind and love never fails. Love leaves Len's wife of 74 years, Josephine "Jo" (Makucha) Morrison to cherish his memory. Mr. Morrison was the loving father of Cynthia and her husband, Jeffrey Haines, and the late Michael J. Morrison. He was the proud "Poppy" of Ryan and his wife, Kelly Haines, Eric Haines and his girlfriend, Jess, and great grandfather of Jackson Haines, who always made him smile. Len will always be "Unc" to his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the Morrison family between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, to remember Len, celebrate valor and pay tribute to a generous, loving husband and father at Page Funeral Home, 302 E Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, All Saints Church, 502 High St., Burlington. In honor of those who sacrificed, in tribute to those who served and in gratitude for those now serving, military honors will be rendered at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Beverly National Cemetery, 916 Bridgeboro Rd., Beverly.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions in Len's name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , or to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

To share a loving memory, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019
