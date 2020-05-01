|
Leo F. Drobish of Levittown passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Langhorne.
Born Dec. 22, 1927 in Wilkes-Barre Township, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Drobish. Leo attended Wilkes-Barre Township High School and was employed at Levitt and Son in the 1950s, and then U.S. Steel in Fairless Hills for 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie F. (Gabriele) Drobish, his brothers, Frank, Joseph and Anthony Drobish, and sisters, Helen Musyt, Mary Bartlomowicz, Martha Shubilla, Lottie Schlereth, Gloria Mizak, Jean Tyson and Bernice Ihnat.
Surviving are his daughters, Cindy Muldoon (Larry Rasmussan) of Freehold, N.J., Joyce Silvetti (Lloyd) of Fairless Hills, and Maria Tralweski (James) of Langhorne, his granddaughter, Dawn Muldoon, and great granddaughter, Allison Muldoon, both of Bensalem, and many nieces and nephews.
He was devoted to St. Michael the Archangel Church and Legion of Mary of Levittown. He will be deeply missed by his spiritual brothers and sisters and will remain in their prayers.
Leo took great pride in his vegetable garden every summer season. He was very creative and handy, and was always tinkering and repairing things around the house. In his healthier days he loved making trips back home to visit his siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He will be remembered by his daughters as being a loving, good, caring and a teaching father who always shared his knowledge. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Private funeral services will be held.
Condolences can be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home,
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
www.eblakecollins.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020