Leon J. Gosciniak of Bridesburg, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was 91.



He was the dear father of Leon E. Gosciniak, D.O. (Eileen), and the loving grandfather of Matthew (Lauren), Heather Schaefer (Robert), Jennifer Stanley (Austin), and Daniel (Sasha).



He is also sadly missed by his great grandchildren Madeleine, Amelia, and Olivia and his dear "daughter", Cheryl Ann Trail (Brian) and his sister-in-law Edith Szwajkowski.



Leon was preceded in death this year by his loving wife Hedwig (Harriet) and his beloved son Donald John Gosciniak, PhD. (Sheila Flynn). His deceased parents Jon and Valeria (Tomaseska) Gosciniak and his 4 dear sisters and 3 brothers.



Leon was a communicant of St. John Cantius Parish starting from childhood altar server through head usher and various council memberships. He will be remembered as the bingo coordinator. He was a life member of the Holy Name Society and with his wife Harriet spent years running the Seniors Citizens Club. His entire career from his high school graduation from North Catholic in 1948 to his retirement 44 years later was in production and shipping at Rohm and Haas Chemical Corp., Bridesburg Division. He was also instrumental in the development of Bridesburg itself helping with community improvements. He was the go between for local civic organizations and area businesses especially the chemical industry.



As a child when he was not running his newspaper delivery routes or grocery store jobs he spent time at the Boys Club where he was member number 1. He is remembered there as the 12 year old poster boy waving the American Flag from the club roof. Volunteerism didn't stop with the Boys Club Board of Directors. He also spent 20 plus years as committee member and treasurer of the Cub Pack, Scout Troop and Sea Explorers 314.



Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday October 7 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. Holland , Pa. 18966 where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers Mass Cards are preferred. Donations can be made to St. John Cantius Church, 4415 Almond St., Phila., Pa. 19137 or Bridesburg Boys and Girls Club, 2901 Bridge St., Phila., Pa. 19137



Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home



(215 744 2700)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store