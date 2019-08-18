Home

Leon M. Klama Jr. Obituary
Leon M. Klama Jr. of Croydon passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was 75.

Born in Trenton, he lived most of his life in the greater Trenton area before moving to Bucks County, and finally, Croydon.

He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam era. He was previously employed with the General Motors Inland Fisher Guide Plant of Ewing Township for more than 15 years.

He was the son of the late Leon M. Sr. and Mary Nuva Klama; and step-father of the late Robert James Kerwick.

Surviving Leon is his wife, Joyce DiPacio Klama of Croydon; sister-in-law, Lorraine Thompson; two brothers-in-law, Richard DiPacio and Ronald DiPacio, all of Florida.

Funeral and interment were held privately for the family.

Winowicz Funeral Service,

Trenton, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
