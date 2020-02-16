Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Leona C. Slatky

Leona C. Slatky Obituary
Leona C. Slatky died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing Home in Langhorne. She was 90.

Born in Nanticoke, Pa., Mrs. Slatky had been a resident of Levittown since 1957 in the Cobalt Ridge section prior to moving to Langhorne four years ago.

She was a Stenography student at the Wilkes Barre Business School for one year.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold "Red," to whom she was married for almost 60 years.

Services and interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020
