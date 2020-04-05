|
|
Leona I. Bofinger died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown. She was 89.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Leona lived most of her life in the Wissinoming neighborhood of the city, prior to moving to Levittown 15 years ago. She was a member of Saint Bartholomew Parish.
Leona enjoyed crocheting and was a member of the Yarn Ministry at her daughter's church in Indiana. She also enjoyed taking trips to the casinos.
Beloved wife of the late Fred W. and loving mother of the late Janice Lee Bofinger, Leona is survived by her devoted children, Linda L. Lutz (Boyd) and Frederick M. Bofinger (Debra); her six cherished grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona's name may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 or to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020