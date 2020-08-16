1/
Leona Schwartz Rosenstock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Schwartz Rosenstock died on August 7, 2020 at age 83. She is survived by Dr. Paul D. Rosenstock, her loving husband of 64 years and children Dr. Rachel J. Leibu (husband Tonel) and Mark D. Rosenstsock (wife Pan) and her grandchildren Jonathan M. and Danielle M. Leibu. She had a B.A. from Brooklyn College and an M.S. from Temple University. She was very active in community affairs and instrumental in getting a public library built in Bensalem Township. She ran several Senior Centers and taught adult education courses at Temple University. She will be missed by all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved