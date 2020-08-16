Leona Schwartz Rosenstock died on August 7, 2020 at age 83. She is survived by Dr. Paul D. Rosenstock, her loving husband of 64 years and children Dr. Rachel J. Leibu (husband Tonel) and Mark D. Rosenstsock (wife Pan) and her grandchildren Jonathan M. and Danielle M. Leibu. She had a B.A. from Brooklyn College and an M.S. from Temple University. She was very active in community affairs and instrumental in getting a public library built in Bensalem Township. She ran several Senior Centers and taught adult education courses at Temple University. She will be missed by all who knew her.



