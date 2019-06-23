|
|
Leona Smith entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by prayers and love at home. She was 77.
She was a very fun Mom and "Granny Great" to three children, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandbaby. We were blessed to learn valuable lessons from Lee, such as don't go out without your lipstick on and your earrings in.
Lee was a devoted Mom and wife who lived in Bensalem, Pa., where she enjoyed her profession as a dental assistant in Croydon as well as volunteering in her community until she retired to Key Largo, Fla. with Al in 1990. Her passion was people. She loved to bake and create new recipes. She started a weekly pot luck in her new Key Largo home which quickly grew in popularity.
After Al's passing in 2015 Lee moved to Hampton, Va. and began attending Bethel Baptist Church. She loved her new Christian friends and soon accepted Christ as her personal Savior.
Lee was preceded in death by Albert Smith, whom she deeply loved for 58 years.
Lee is adored by her brother, Butch Dorsey; her sister-in-law, Faye Hart (husband, Rich); son, Craig Smith (wife, Eileen); daughter, Dawn Alger (husband, Curt); and daughter, Tracy LaSalvia.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, beloved family and friends will gather to celebrate Lee's beautiful life at Bethel Baptist Church, Hampton, Va.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019