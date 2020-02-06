|
Leonard Zabiegalski Jr. passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home. He was 57.
Born in Bristol, son of Elizabeth (Barron) Zabiegalski and the late Leonard A. Zabiegalski Sr., he had been a lifetime resident of Levittown and had attended the former Delhaas High School.
Until his retirement in 2006, Leonard was employed as a Production Tech "A" Operator for the former Dial Corporation in Bristol Boro. After his retirement he became the owner/operator of his own vending machine business, Jazz Vending.
He was a BIG Dallas Cowboys fan and was a collector of Chevy Corvette Pace Cars. Leonard was a great Black Jack player so he enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City.
Leonard was the beloved husband for 37 years to Barbara J. (Hans), the loving father of David Hans, Michelle Sierra (Raul) and Amy Santana, and the devoted grandfather of Taya, Trevor, Kali, Nathan, Jullian, Tyler, Brooklyn, Alina and Layla. He was the brother of Marie Mackey, Debbie Calvanese (Bob), Bernadette Seevers, and Robert Zabiegalski (Debbie), and will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and his best friend, Barron Fralin.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020