Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Leonard F. Brajer Obituary
Leonard F. Brajer died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 85.

He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. (Grabowski) Brajer, the cherished father of Mariane DePinto (Ken) and Leonard J. Brajer (Natalie), and GrandPop of Alyssa LeClair (Robert), Ryan DePinto, and Brianna Meyer (Brandon).

Len was born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

An extraordinarily talented handyman, he was a longtime employee of Pantry Pride/Food Fair supermarkets and SPS Technologies. He enjoyed Westerns, home cooking, music, cars and trucks (Ford), and most of all, his family.

Relatives and friends are invited to Len's Life Celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, 378 South Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, Pa., followed by his funeral service at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Len's name to St. Mary Medical Center's Office of Philanthropy, 1207 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

To share your fondest memories of Leonard, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020
