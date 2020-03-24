|
|
Leonard F. Fennessy Sr., lovingly known as Lenny, Len, Dad, Grandpop, Poppy, and Buddy, peacefully passed from this world on the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, at his Rockdale home of nearly 56 years. Leonard had spent the prior day in cheerful phone conversation with his adoring family and enjoyed his favorite dinner of tomato pie and pastina soup from Cesare's. He was 83 years old, but still young at heart.
Leonard was born in Uniontown, Pa. on March 9, 1937 to Leonard and Thelma (Spaw) Fennessy. After the untimely passing of his mother, Leonard was raised by the grandfather he idolized, Thomas Spaw, and his grandmother, Blanche (Ringer) Spaw.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Lawrence and Nancy.
Leonard celebrated 50 years of marriage with his beloved Matilda "Tillie" (D'Ambrosio) just months before her passing nearly 10 years ago. We find comfort in knowing that their reunion was joyous.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957, Leonard relocated to Bucks County to work at U.S. Steel. There he completed an apprenticeship to begin what would be his lifelong trade as an electrician. He spent the last decade of his career at Rohm and Haas before retiring in 1999 to enjoy time with his family, particularly the grandchildren he adored and who each considered him to be their best friend.
Leonard's family was the center of his world, and he was the center of theirs.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Lacy (Jimmie), Leonard Fennessy, Lynda Reese (Clyde), Mary Ann Dubus (Jean Marc), and Susan Gesualdi (Christopher); his grandchildren, Tilea, Jimmie, Sara, Elizabeth, Gwen, Leonard, Vincent, Christian, Jacqueline, Emily, Liam, and Angela; his aunts who were like sisters to him, Frances Devine, Agnes Ventura, and Barbara Dye; and many great grandchildren and cousins.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of family. Details on a Life Celebration befitting such a cherished man will be shared when they are finalized.
Because our father/grandfather was the most loving, generous, and selfless person we have ever known, we can think of no better way to honor his memory than through acts of kindness. Please carry out an act of kindness of your choice and share with the family through Facebook or text message.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 24, 2020