McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Ave.
Southampton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Dr. Leonard J. Balasa

Dr. Leonard J. Balasa Obituary
Dr. Leonard J. Balasa passed away May 17, 2019. He was 94.

Leonard was born in Philadelphia to John and Genevieve (Pisnek).

He is survived by his sons, Robert and Gary; his brother, Richard (June); brother-in-law, Francis; and many nieces and nephews in the Philadelphia, Bucks County and Boston, Mass., areas.

Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Joanna (Teeven); his brother, John; and sister, Doris (Bizon).

Leonard was a dentist for 48 years in Philadelphia. He attended Temple University, Tufts University, and graduated Cum Laude from The University of Pittsburgh in 1947. He was in the U.S. Navy attached to the Marines. He served in a MASH unit during the Korean War.

Leonard's family will receive family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. May 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

Condolences can be made sent to the family by visiting the web site listed below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019
