James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Leonard Quici
Leonard J. Quici Jr.

Leonard J. Quici Jr. Obituary
Leonard J. "Leo" Quici Jr. died peacefully at his home in Langhorne at the age of 75.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Eva (Caucci) and Leonard J. Quici Sr., Leo had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown for 50 years.

Leo was a 1961 graduate of the former Bishop Egan High School and Curry College in Massachusetts. He was the owner/operator of Leo Movers and Storage in Levittown for 50 years, retiring in 2007.

He loved fishing and cheering for his beloved Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions. However, he mostly enjoyed spending time with his loving family.

Leo was the beloved husband for 52 years to Gloria M. (Guerrasio), and the loving father of Leonard J. III, Christopher J. and Anna Marie (Michael Soltesz). He was the devoted grandfather of Lucas, Eva and Violet, and will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019
