Leonard J. Wojnarowicz of Langhorne died peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at Manor Care of Oxford Valley. He was 79.
Leonard was the beloved husband of Marcella M. (Bonett) Wojnarowicz for 55 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Leonard was the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Wszolek) Wojnarowicz; and the brother of Nancy Nowicki, and the late Joseph Wojnarowicz.
Leonard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who served as a radar man on the destroyers USS Conway and USS Stickell.
Leonard, fondly known as Uncle Lenny to most, enjoyed many activities including traveling with his wife, kids, family, and friends. He enjoyed many years camping with his family, and hiking, biking, fishing, and most of all eating. He was an accomplished skier who raced with the Polar Bear ski club and taught the sport to many. His favorite sport was golfing and he looked forward to trips with his buddies to play. He and Marcy hosted the annual Cardellino family reunion for 14 years and countless family events including Christmas Eve, Easter, and the famous SuperBowl event. Uncle Lenny was a father figure and mentor to many kids over the years, and is considered one of the nicest guys in the world.
In addition to his beloved wife Marcy, Leonard is survived by his sons, Leonard J. Wojnarowicz Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Willow Grove, Pa., and Gregory Wojnarowicz and his fiancé, Kate Murphy, of Foxchase, Pa. He also is survived by his sister, Nancy Nowicki (Edward); and his dear grandchildren, James (Lila), Steven, Joseph, and Isabella.
Due to the National Health Crisis, a gathering and Memorial Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown, will be announced for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or at www.stroke.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.