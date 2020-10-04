1/1
Leonard Julian Molczan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Julian Molczan, Sr., of Southampton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 16, 2020. He was 81. Leonard was born in Philadelphia to Augusta (Gensewka) and Julian Emil Molczan. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Norma (Tiano); children, Janet Lynn Tracy (Edward), Lisa Marie Wajert (Sean) and Leonard J. Molczan, Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin New, Matthew Tracy, Lyndsey, Emily and Amanda Wajert; sister in laws, Marie Baraniak, Carole Pinkerton (John), Helen Molczan and Jeanette Molczan. Len is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Leonard's family will receive relatives and friends on Sat. Oct. 10, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA. Services will begin at 11:30 with Air Force Military Honors following. Condolences may be sent to Leonard's family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGhee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved