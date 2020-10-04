Leonard Julian Molczan, Sr., of Southampton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 16, 2020. He was 81. Leonard was born in Philadelphia to Augusta (Gensewka) and Julian Emil Molczan. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Norma (Tiano); children, Janet Lynn Tracy (Edward), Lisa Marie Wajert (Sean) and Leonard J. Molczan, Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin New, Matthew Tracy, Lyndsey, Emily and Amanda Wajert; sister in laws, Marie Baraniak, Carole Pinkerton (John), Helen Molczan and Jeanette Molczan. Len is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Leonard's family will receive relatives and friends on Sat. Oct. 10, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA. Services will begin at 11:30 with Air Force Military Honors following. Condolences may be sent to Leonard's family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home