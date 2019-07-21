|
Leonard L. Stich of Morrisville passed away at home Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 89.
Born in Lancaster, Wis., to Joseph and Viola Stich, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan Leibfried, also of Lancaster. They were married for 62 years.
He was a loving father to Jeff (Connie), Lori Cantrell (Mike), and Mary Cantlin (Scott). He also is survived by eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Leonard received a degree in Mining Engineering. His career took him to the Copper Mines of Chile, the Iron Ore Ranges of Northern Minnesota, and eventually relocated him to U.S. Steel Fairless Works in Pennsylvania.
A devoted patriarch, he was a man of great faith who loved the Lord. An example of the greatest generation, he served in the U.S. Army. High principles and standards were the essence of his character.
Len was a hardworking man who never forgot his Wisconsin roots. He was a talented woodworker, who enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered for his wit, generosity, and selfless nature.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville. Interment will be held privately. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass.
