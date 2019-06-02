|
Leonard P. "Bud" Jones of Morrisville, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2019. He was 66.
Born in Fellsburg, Pa., to the late Leonard M. and Erma Faye (Hixson) Jones, Bud had a very deep love for the Lord; his faith truly defined the man he was. He would read his Bible every day and was a very active member in the Thornridge Community Church, where he also assisted as an usher.
He also had a great passion for photography but most of all, Bud loved his family.
Bud is survived by his loving sisters, Doris Dolton (William), Cheryl Orlando (Gregory), and Patricia McIntyre (Steven), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Bud's Life Celebrating from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Thornridge Community Church, 7 Thornridge Pl., Levittown, PA 19054.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Bud's name, may be made to the Thornridge Community Church. Services provided by Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
