Philadelphia International Records in the 1970s and 1980s. He was one of the core group of studio musicians credited with providing the backbone for the "Sound of Philadelphia". He played organ on dozens of well-known R&B hit singles. In 2016, Lenny was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. as part of the Sigma Sound Rhythm Section.
Lenny will be lovingly remembered by his son, Alan; daughter-in-law, Alison; his two grandchildren, Ryan and Anna; and his siblings Alice (Frank), Sonny (Lida), and Bernadette. Lenny was preceeded by his sister Marilyn (Billy). Lenny will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road in Newtown, PA. Following the service, his family will be hosting a brunch for family and friends.
Memorial donations in Lenny's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
