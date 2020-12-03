Leonard W. Lazarick Sr.
Leonard W. Lazarick Sr., a long-time engineer in the defense industry and a decorated combat infantry veteran of the Pacific theater in World War II, died November 29 of complications related to COVID-19 at Holland Village senior living community in Holland, Pa. He was 97.
Leonard William Lazarick Sr. was born July 26, 1923 in Camden, N.J., the middle son of the eight children born to Polish immigrants, Thomas Lazarick (Lazarczyk) and Stella (nee Kaczor) Lazarick.
Len Sr. is survived by sisters Theresa Price and Sister Dorothy Lazarick, RSM, son Len Jr. and his wife Maureen Kelley, his daughter Donna Lazarick and her husband Mark Ambrogi, his daughter Kathleen Lazarick, his grandchildren Sarai (Kelley Lazarick) Gray, Rachel Lazarick-Ward, Daniel Ambrogi and Nicole Ambrogi, and his great grandchildren Noah Gray, Owen Gray and Declan Ward.
Len's family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30a.m. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road Holland, PA 18966. His interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans
at https://www.ihelpveterans.org/
Or to Catholic Charities of Philadelphia at https://www.catholiccharitiesappeal.org/donate https://marylandreporter.com/2020/11/29/len-lazarick-sr-editors-father-dies-at-97-decorated-wwii-combat-veteran-and-defense-engineer/ www.fluehr.com