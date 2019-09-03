|
Leroy R. Baker of Auburn, Maine passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a period of declining health. He was 64.
Leroy was born Aug. 7, 1954, the son of Rudolph J. and Vivian I. (Cousens) Baker.
Leroy grew up in Edgely, Pa., graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1972. He attended Millersville State College and later graduated from Philadelphia College of the Bible with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Most of his adult life was spent in the recreational vehicle industry, primarily in sales of parts and accessories. Over the years Leroy was employed by Brien's Trailer Sales of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Stag Parkway of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Foland Sales of Syracuse, New York.
He will be remembered for his generosity and love of family. Leroy enjoyed hunting, fishing for bass in Maine, collecting fishing rods and reels, and especially collecting model trains.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Vivian.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi, and his stepchildren, Richelle Piscopo and Richie Evans. He is also survived by his siblings, Irene Kilian (Russell) of Allentown, John Baker of Belgrade, Maine, Vivian Morris of Northampton, Luella Dubell (Tom) of Edgely, Rudolph Baker Jr. of Edgely, Richard Baker (Marshalyn) of Belgrade, Maine, and Cynthia Baker of Edgely, along with many nieces and nephews.
At Leroy's request, there will be no graveside services.
Memorial contributions in Leroy's name can be made to a .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 3, 2019