Lesliann M. Bailey passed away suddenly on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 55.
Born in Bristol, daughter of Charlene (Portman) Bailey and the late John R. Bailey, Lesliann was a 1982 graduate of Truman High School.
She spent most of her working career as a bartender in several locations including the former Club Fizz in Langhorne and Michael's Lounge in Bensalem. Lesliann began a career as a Massage Therapist over 25 years ago.
She found yoga and meditation a very big part of her life and also enjoyed traveling and many outdoor activities, including riding her bike.
Lesliann was the loving sister of Christine Bailey Kline (fiancé, Scott Muir) and Patti Bailey (fiancé, Joe McTamney), and the devoted aunt of Justin, Andrew and Spencer Kline, Jessie and Alex Blucas and their families. She will also be sadly missed by several extended family members, her former spouse, Sergio Flores, and her beloved cat, Grace.
A memorial service to honor Lesliann will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lesliann's name may be made to Morris Animal Refuge, 1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020