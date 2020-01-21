|
Leslie A. Kolifrath of Levittown lost her courageous battle to breast cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Diagnosed less than a year ago, she was taken way too soon. She was 48.
Born at the military base Fort Belvoir in Virginia, she was a lifelong resident of Pennsylvania and had lived in the Bristol, Morrisville, and Levittown areas.
She worked doing clerical work for several companies throughout her life, most recently for Bristol Township, where she was loved as much as she loved her job.
She enjoyed the beach, lighthouses, vacations to Florida to visit family, coaching her daughter Gabby in Soccer, a cold glass of Pinot, her cat Smokey (RIP), her two dogs Paco and Kayla, watching her tv shows, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Her smile and kind soul lit up every room she walked into. She was always there to listen and lend a helping hand to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth H. Swinehart.
Leslie is survived by her two children, Jonathan Kolifrath and Gabrielle Kennedy; two brothers, Pete Swinehart (Sarah) and Walter Swinehart; her nieces and nephews, Ava, Ty and Valarie Barraclough; her mother, Anna Kelly (William); and her Florida Family down south. She will be sadly missed by many family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing and memorial celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Molden Funeral Chapel, 133 Otter St., Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
