Leslie H. Brown Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his Penndel home surrounded by his family.
He was a longtime resident of Bristol. Leslie was employed as a welder by Crane Co. in Warrington for many years. He loved working on old cars, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Dorothy; his father, Joseph Brown; his mother, Dorothy Delia; his stepfather, Frank Delia; and his sister, Claire.
Leslie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ann (Grantham); his children, Cheryl (Brian), Danette (Chris), Les Jr. (Cheryl), Denise (Rob), Chandra (Dan) and Shana; his 17 grandchildren, Ashley, Sara, Erin, Aubree, Madison, Jamie, Jennifer, Garrett, Wyatt, Emma, Haley, James, Tabitha, Daniel, Colten, Brynn and Riker; and his 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carole Delia and Lorraine Delia, his niece, Deanne (Bob), and his nephew, Harry.
Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie's name may be made to the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 24, 2019