Leslie Warren Flint of New Hope, Pa., beloved husband for 18 years to Karen, found peace on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight against cancer.
Born in 1960 to Sally Ann (Furlow) Wehr and the late James A. Flint III, Les was a 1978 graduate of Council Rock High School. He went on to earn a B.A. in Communications at the State University of N.Y. at Oswego, and achieved a postbaccalaureate certificate in Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
He applied his education working in production, purchasing and marketing at a range of companies including Dudnyk Healthcare Group, RR Donnelley & Sons, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., S. Walter Packaging, Inc., and most recently as a senior buyer at Temple University. Always eager for knowledge, Les acquired continuing education in topics both specific to his vocation and beyond—perhaps most proudly in the art of welding.
Les had a singular sense of humor, an eclectic taste in music, and a diverse list of hobbies. If he wasn't off on a motorcycle ride (up to a certain age), in the kitchen cooking up a delicious meal, reading obscure manuals on esoteric machinery, or taking care of a myriad of pets, he was probably at the shooting range. Les had a lifelong love of the shooting sports and their history and he was able to merge the two when he joined the North-South Skirmish Association over 20 years ago. In addition to fulfilling the duties of Unit Commander for the 6th Pennsylvania Cavalry (Rush's Lancers), Les also served as the Deputy Commander of the N-SSA's Middle Atlantic Region for eight years.
Les will be remembered as a gentle soul who never seemed happier than when he could be of assistance, whether by physically helping to do something or by providing a myriad of ideas—from the sublime to the ridiculous—that could be used to solve whatever problem was being confronted.
While Les has gone to join his father, Jim, and step-father, Gerald Wehr, family left behind to mourn his passing include his wife, Karen (Novak); mother, Sally Ann (Furlow) Wehr; step-mother, Carol Flint; siblings, Ann Elizabeth DeFrangesco, Todd Warner, Kevin Warner (Alyson), and Lynn Warner; nieces, Katelyn DeFrangesco Lent, Larisa DeFrangesco, Alexandra DeFrangesco, Brie DeFrangesco, and Alexandra Baranyai; nephew, Brooks Warner; and devoted felines, Lucyfur and Gracie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Clubhouse of The Village at Buckingham Springs, 1490 Durham Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Les' name to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940, or to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020