Lethia L. Schleig of Levittown, Pa. went to the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 97.
Born in Trevorton, Pa. to the late John and Helene Conrad, Lethia was a devout follower of our Lord, Jesus Christ, and an active member of Emilie United Methodist Church in Levittown.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Elmer M. Schleig, her son, James Schleig, and her brothers, Ernest "Mike" Conrad and Norman "Bum" Conrad, Lethia is survived by her sons, Robert Lee Schleig (Terri Anderson) and Ralph "Frank" Sanders, her grandchildren, Rob Schleig II (Deirdre) and Matthew Schleig, and her five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Conrad (Janice), as well as many extended family members and friends.
Due to recent events, Lethia's funeral will be held privately at the request of her family. A memorial service will be held for Lethia at an undetermined later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 31, 2020