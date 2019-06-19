Home

Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
Letitia R. Dougherty Obituary
Letitia R. Dougherty of Clewiston, Fla. passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Clewiston. She was 91.

She was born Dec. 22, 1927 in Mahanoy City, Pa. to the late Peter and the late Letitia (Elliott) Collins. She was a member of University of Pennsylvania Alumni Association. Letitia worked for many years as a registered nurse.

She married Dr. Thomas Dougherty, and together they operated one of two medical practices in Morrisville, Pa. from 1955 to 1992.

Letitia is survived by her children, Estelle Dougherty, Sarah Strout and her husband, Eric, and Letitia Swangler and her husband, John; five grandchildren, Lindsey Swangler, John Swangler, Thomas Swangler, Michael Swangler, and Courtney Strout Adkins; six great grandchildren, Jamie Knorr, Kyra Swangler, Aurora Swangler, Bodhi Swangler, Russell Strout, and Haley Strout; her sister; Mary Klien; and many nieces and nephews.

Letitia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; sisters, Margaret Blegysis and Helen Morgan; and brothers, Thomas, Joseph, James and Edward Collins.

There will be a family service at a later date.

Akin-Davis Funeral Home,

Clewiston, Fla.

akin-davis.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019
