Lewis R. Foster passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his beloved home surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.
Lew was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Trevose for 53 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. His career was in the computer field and later worked as a consultant for various parishes in the Philadelphia diocese. He was a communicant of Assumption BVM Church, where he served as both a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He also was a member of Men of Malvern.
His family was his pride and joy, and his home was his kingdom. Lewis always shared a kind word and was adored by many.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Maureen E. (DiGiulio), and his children, Denise Davis (Andrew), William Foster (Julie), Christina Mattioli (Dominick), and Robert Foster (Brandy). He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren with one on the way. He was "Pop" to countless others.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Foster, his parents, four brothers, and one sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Friends may also call Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Think of Lew when you are mulching your yard this spring, but please do it "the right way."
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 21, 2020