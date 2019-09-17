Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Licia Hanf
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Licia Hanf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Licia J. Hanf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Licia J. Hanf Obituary
Licia J. Hanf passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home. She was 81.

Born in Cleulis, Italy, Mrs. Hanf came to the United States at the age of 8, settling in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She was a 1957 graduate of Little Flower High School.

She met her late husband, they married, and then moved to Bensalem for many years. Mrs. Hanf resided in Langhorne for the past four years and had been a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.

For many years, Mrs. Hanf was employed with Sears in the Neshaminy Mall. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed sewing.

Most important to her always was the love for her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Mrs. Hanf was the beloved wife of the late Robert S., the loving mother of Lee Ann Szygiel (Richard), Robert S. Hanf Jr. (Donna Holden), John M. Hanf (Kathleen), Paula M. Casmirri (Anthony) and Susan M. Fehrle (Michael). She was the devoted grandmother of Chelsea, Richard, Robert III, Ryan (Roksolana), Matthew, Jessica, Sophia, Julianne, William, Michael, Casey and Nicolas, proud great grandmother of Alessandra, and dear sister of Madeline Grimaldi (late Michael), Mary Gast (late John), and Antoinette McKernan (John). She will also be sadly missed by one niece, several nephews and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Licia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now