Licia J. Hanf passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home. She was 81.
Born in Cleulis, Italy, Mrs. Hanf came to the United States at the age of 8, settling in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She was a 1957 graduate of Little Flower High School.
She met her late husband, they married, and then moved to Bensalem for many years. Mrs. Hanf resided in Langhorne for the past four years and had been a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.
For many years, Mrs. Hanf was employed with Sears in the Neshaminy Mall. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed sewing.
Most important to her always was the love for her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Mrs. Hanf was the beloved wife of the late Robert S., the loving mother of Lee Ann Szygiel (Richard), Robert S. Hanf Jr. (Donna Holden), John M. Hanf (Kathleen), Paula M. Casmirri (Anthony) and Susan M. Fehrle (Michael). She was the devoted grandmother of Chelsea, Richard, Robert III, Ryan (Roksolana), Matthew, Jessica, Sophia, Julianne, William, Michael, Casey and Nicolas, proud great grandmother of Alessandra, and dear sister of Madeline Grimaldi (late Michael), Mary Gast (late John), and Antoinette McKernan (John). She will also be sadly missed by one niece, several nephews and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
