Lija Rud McCoy of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 10, 2019, at Pickering Manor, Newtown. She was 84.
Born Sept. 20, 1935, in the Ukraine, her family fled to Germany during World War II and spent six years in a Displaced Persons camp before immigrating to Ellis Island in 1949, with just the clothes on their backs.
Lija retired at age 80 from Wells Fargo Bank after 31 years of employment. She was a teller through all the different name changes and acquisitions - Morrisville Bank, Bucks County Bank, Core States Bank, First Union and finally Wells Fargo, where she was awarded "Teller of the Year."
Lija was strong, selfless, and kind, and took the greatest pride and joy in her family, helping them with whatever they needed. She made sure that Vicki graduated from Bucknell University debt free. She was lucky enough to have traveled extensively, visiting China, England, Italy, Hawaii, and cruising the Panama Canal. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Land in Jerusalem and the memories she created were truly priceless. No travel would be complete without multiple trips to Las Vegas, and in her later years she enjoyed frequenting Parx and playing Poker, where she was lucky enough to hit 4 aces twice on the same day. She loved murder mystery TV shows just as much as she loved Taco Tuesday at Jim and Vicki's house.
Lija was the daughter of the late Theodora Serduk and George Rud and the wife of the late Bohdan
Jeffrey Kaniwec and Leon H. "Red" McCoy, Jr. She was the sister of the late Russell Rud and Natalie Rud.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Jim Eline and her two grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha Eline. She is also survived by her best friend and co-worker of twenty years, Linda Amrhein.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lija Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave, Newtown, Pa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Lija's name may be made to Pickering Manor, 226 N. Lincoln Ave, Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 13, 2019