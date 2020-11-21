Lillian C. Smith

Lillian C. Smith, 83, passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2020.

Lillian was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Edward Miller and Doris Miller (nee Williams.) Survived by her brother Robert Miller. She was the beloved wife of Ervin M. Smith for 33 years. Beloved mother to Lillian Katz, Ervin Smith, Rebecca Benster, Connie Trainor, and Christina O'Connell; also left to cherish her memory are 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Lillian along with her beloved husband Ervin raised their 5 children in Washington Crossing, PA on the Delaware River. After her children had grown, her lifelong passion for entertaining and cooking led Lillian to change the family home into a Bed and Breakfast called Spring Rain. She lovingly baked and cooked for family, friends and guests.

Holiday family gatherings with her children and grandchildren were made memorable by her flare for decorating and 5 course dinners. Her children have fond memories of so many wonderful meals prepared but the aroma of Mom's homemade bread, of which she baked 25 loaves once a month, being the best. She loved to have her children and grandchildren come back to the family home to play, and fish along the River where there was always something going on at the Smith house.

She was known to be a shopper, especially antiquing. She treasured her many dolls and antiques which generously decorated her house. Among her many passions was world travel. She loved meeting new people, learning about their culture and participating in their traditions. One of her favorite trips was to Cambodia where she helped establish an educational facility for underprivileged children. Lillian had an enormous heart and would help strangers as easily as family. She was a lifelong devout Christian who loved reading her bible and singing in the choir at New Life Christian Church in Newtown Pa.

Memorial Service to be held April 10, 2021 at 11:00 am located at The New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Drive, Newtown PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian C. Smith's name to The New Life Christian Church.



