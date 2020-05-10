|
Lillian D. McCaffrey, formerly of Holland, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Southampton Estates due to Covid-19. She was 97.
Born March 5, 1923 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Lillian (Wood) Kirby. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1941 as an "EE9er."
Lillian married the love of her life, James McCaffrey, on June 29, 1943. They were married for 66 years until Jim's death in March 2010. During their marriage they were blessed with two children, Lynda and James K., four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Lillian was kind, thoughtful, and sweet. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to be with her family, and she and Jim hosted many family gatherings in Trevose, then Holland, and Stone Harbor. Lillian had many friends because she was a good friend. She was a Girl Scout leader, and an artist. She and Jim were longtime members of Northampton Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with friends. Lillian loved to laugh, especially at big Jim's humor.
Lillian was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara; her husband, James McCaffrey; her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Alan Brown; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Bill Stock; her brother, Alvin Kirby; and her sisters-in-law, Catherine McCaffrey and Margaret Greene.
Lillian is lovingly survived by her son, James McCaffrey, her grandchildren, Kenneth Brown (Anne), Jamie Brown Wright (Blayne), James Andrew McCaffrey (Hannah), and Megan McCaffrey Salinas (Marco), and her great-grandchildren Lauren, Madison and Mason Brown, and Mackenzie, Morgan, and Sierra Wright. She is also survived by many caring nieces, a nephew, and sister-in-law, June Kirby.
Due to the Coronavirus, a life celebration will be held at a later date when we can gather together.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may made to Northampton Presbyterian Church, 539 Buck Rd., Holland, PA 18966, or to a charity of the contributors choice.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020