Lillian E. Minsky, formerly of Newtown and Merrick, N.Y., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was 94.
Lillian was the loving wife of the late Daniel M. Minsky, with whom she had shared 42 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1998.
Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late Max and Ethel Wiener Tillis.
Lillian took great pride in raising her family while also working as a pre-school teacher and administrator for many years. She had a passion for children's education and even in her retirement she enjoyed reading to kids for Council Rock School District. She was devoted to life long learning, was an avid reader and frequented museums and the theater, ensuring she was always broadening her horizons.
Lillian also was a talented cook, having hosted countless Seder meals at her home which gave her the opportunity to be surrounded by her loving family. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Harvey R. Minsky (Maureen) of New York, N.Y. and Bart Minsky (Christina) of Newtown; her grandchildren, Jason, Emily, Andrew, and Alexandra; and her great-grandchildren, Charlie and Sterling.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 p.m. until her funeral service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, Pa. Interment will take place at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2019