Lillian Eva Duncan
Lillian Eva Duncan of Milford, Del. passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. She was 82.

Born June 22, 1938 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Nesejt and Ann Eve (Frei) Nesejt.

Lillian was a 1955 graduate of Bensalem High School. She was a home maker and went on to work for Sears Department Store. Later, she worked as a food service worker for the Cape Henlopen School District.

Mrs. Duncan was an active member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the FOP Lodge 53, Bucks County. She loved gardening, crafting, sewing, and baking. She taught numerous local children cake decorating through years of working with the Cape Carousel Program. Lillian took great joy in meeting friends at the Milton CHEER Center and participating in their Memory Café.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Duncan Sr.

She is survived by her five children, James Duncan Jr. and his wife, Maura, of Doylestown, Pa., Jeannine Duncan of Milford, Pa., Jeannette Perkins and her husband, Johnnie, of Dothan, Ala., Joyce Uzar and her husband, Daniel, of Ocala, Fla., and Jacqueline Sheridan and her husband, Larry, of Georgetown; her brother, Charles Nesejt and his wife, Carlene, of Reno, Nev.; her cousin, Gina Murray of Philadelphia, Pa.; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and private burial will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Rd., Milton, DE 19958.

Online condolences can be offered to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Short Funeral Services,

Milton, Del.

shortfuneralservicesandcremationcenter.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
