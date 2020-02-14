|
|
Lillian F. (Morris) Graves died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 85.
Lillian is survived by her husband, William Graves; her brother, William Morris; her children, Lisa Bell (David), Leslie Farley and William Graves (Kathleen); her grandchildren, Shane Paisley (Kelly), Megan Williams (Robert), Jessica Froba (Chris), Zachary Bell and Hannah Farley; great grandchildren, Alysa and Colin Paisley, Katlyn, Karsin and Tanner Williams, Billy and Jack Froba; along with her nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Morris, her sister, Charlotte Krimmel, brother-in-law, Herbert Krimmel; and her sister-in-law, Bobbi Morris.
Born Aug. 15, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa., Lillian graduated from Frankford High School and worked as a teacher of special needs and deaf children at the Woods School. She also worked for the State of New Jersey, Division of Motor Vehicles and Department of Transportation until she retired.
Her children remember her as a kind person who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was a witty and compassionate individual who loved her family and animals. She was passionate about world politics, the Philadelphia Phillies, watching PBS and music of all kinds.
The family would like to thank the nurses of the Critical Care Unit at St. Mary's Hospital, the staff of Kindred Hospice and all the involved with her care.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eddington Presbyterian Church, 3650 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lillian's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Alliance, P.O. Box 1285, Belle Mead, NJ 08502 would be appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 14, 2020