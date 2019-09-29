|
|
Lillian "Connie" Caroline Hall of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa. She was born in, and a lifelong resident of, Morrisville, Pa. She was 93.
Mrs. Hall was a graduate of Morrisville High School, Class of '43. She had been employed as a server at several area restaurants, including Barrett's, Auggie's, and Charcoal, Steaks and Things. She attended the Langhorne United Methodist Church. Connie was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Morrisville and several women's bowling leagues at Delmor Lanes. She loved to go walking and could be seen regularly strolling around the town. Mrs. Hall loved children, and enjoyed watching TV, especially the Turner Classic Movies.
Daughter of the late Jesse G. and Lillian Mary (Jaeger) Huggins, wife of the late Harold Louis Hall, and sister of the late Evelyn Fischer and Jesse Huggins, Jr., she is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law Daniel Louis and Marcia Hall of Narvon, Pa., and Timothy Alan Hall of Lansdale, Pa., five daughters and sons-in-law Carole Ann and Lee Madison of Lititz, Pa., Janet and Anthony Cappiello of Morrisville, Eileen and Chuck Carlisi of Morrisville, Brenda and David Tyler of Levittown, Pa. and Deanna and Daniel Cordova of Hockessin, Del, a sister-inlaw Dorothy Lawrence of Ewing, N.J., 16 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren and three nephews, Jim Huggins, and Eddie and Jeffrey Fischer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., Morrisville, Pa., 19067, The Reverends Wendy Bellis, Dan Hall, Shawn Hyska and Matthew Hall will officiate.
Friends may gather from 2 to 2:20 p.m. in the church lounge. Her interment was held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Hall's name may be made to the VFW, www.heroes.vfw.org, or to Crossworld, www.crossworld.org; use account # 40270.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019