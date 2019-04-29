Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Lillian Kallock
Lillian Kallock Obituary
Lillian Kallock, formerly of Levittown, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Pickering Manor in Newtown. She was 96.

Born in Duquesne, Pa., Mrs. Kallock was a resident of the Elderberry section of Levittown since February of 1953.

Mrs. Kallock was a longtime devoted member of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church where she was a cantor for 63 years. She truly loved singing and being actively involved in the church.

Beloved wife of the late Edward F., Mrs. Kallock was the loving mother of Christine Ferry (Bill) and Janet Crock (Bill) and devoted grandmother of Will Ferry and Stefanie Copeland (Addam). She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Shirley Kallok; dear friend, Olga Zeltner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ekatherina (Benko) Yun and nine siblings.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where a Panachida service will be held at 8 p.m. Friends are also invited to attend her funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 1314 Randall Avenue, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church.

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 29, 2019
